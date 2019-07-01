Monday, July 01, 2019
     
Breaking: Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory in Noida Special Economic Zone

A massive fire has broken out inside a plastic company complex in Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ). Initial reports are pointing towards a blast that has taken place inside the compound, however the reason for the fire is yet unknown. No casualties have been reported thus far.

Vani Mehrotra Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
Noida Updated on: July 01, 2019 16:13 IST
A massive fire has broken out inside a plastic factory in Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ). 

The area is in a state of chaos with labourers running out of the factory. 

The flames have engulfed into another adjacent factory. As per initial information, a blast was also heard some time back, adding to the already fragile situation. 

Fire brigades have reached the spot and attempts are being made to control the fire. 

Information on any casualties is yet not available. However, there may be some injuries into the incident

more to follow... 

