Breaking: Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory in Noida Special Economic Zone

Breaking: Massive fire breaks out at Noida Special Economic Zone

A massive fire has broken out inside a plastic factory in Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ).

The area is in a state of chaos with labourers running out of the factory.

The flames have engulfed into another adjacent factory. As per initial information, a blast was also heard some time back, adding to the already fragile situation.

Fire brigades have reached the spot and attempts are being made to control the fire.

Information on any casualties is yet not available. However, there may be some injuries into the incident

more to follow...