Protests against Nitish Kumar in Muzaffarpur over Encephalitis deaths; toll mounts to 108

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday visited Muzaffarpur district, where 108 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) so far.

Nitish Kumar, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, visited the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where they met children undergoing treatment and also their parents, a district health official said.

The Chief Minister will hold a review meeting with doctors and health officials later in the day to take stock of the situation.

Of the 108 victims, 89 died in SKMCH and 19 in the private Kejriwal Hospital.

In both the hospitals, over 100 seriously ill children with symptoms of AES have been admitted and undergoing treatment.

However, unofficial deaths due the disease are said to be over 100 as some children died in villages before being hospitalised.

On Sunday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited SKMCH to review the situation.

