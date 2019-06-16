Sunday, June 16, 2019
     
  4. Muzaffarpur Acute Encephalitis death row: Treat him or kill me as well, says kin of patient | Watch

Muzaffarpur Acute Encephalitis death row: Treat him or kill me as well, says kin of patient | Watch

According to PTI report, children in Muzaffarpur died fall prey to hypoglycaemia, a condition caused by a very low level of blood sugar and electrolyte imbalance.

New Delhi Published on: June 16, 2019 14:42 IST
'Treat my brother or kill me as well, ‘wept kin of patient in Muzaffarpur after the death toll of children rose to 84 by Sunday noon. On Sunday one more kid died of suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur. Following the rising death toll, the situation in the state has tensed. 

Speaking to news agency ANI, a brother of a patient at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur said his brother is admitted since 2 last two months. 

"My elder brother is admitted here for the last 2 months. I want that he must be treated well & all the children who are in a dying state here must be given utmost attention, or kill me as well," said the kin of patient.

According to the officials, most of the children who have fallen ill are below the age group of 10. 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the children's death in Muzaffarpur. He has also ordered payment of Rs four lakh as ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased, an official release said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reached Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur, to review the situation.

According to the release, 69 children had died at the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) while 14 died at the Kejriwal Hospital which is run by a trust, due to suspected cases of AES.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis in Muzaffarpur swells to 84; most children below age group of 10

