Mumbai Rains: IAF rescues 58 people from rain-hit Thane; heavy rainfall expected in next 24 hours

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday deployed helicopter in the rescue operation and airlifted around 58 stranded people, including 16 children from the Ju-Nandkhuri village near Khandvali in Thane district, on the request of CM Devendra Fadnavis of additional assistance from NDRF, Air Force.

The Mi 17 brought the stranded people to Air Force Station in Thane and returned to Santacruz airfield. The people were stuck at their water-logged homes in Ju-Nandkhuri village in Khadavli area of the district since the morning after very heavy rains in the area.

More than 40 people were starnded in Ju-Nandkhuri,Thane,Mumbai due to heavy rains.On request of Govt of Maharashtra, 2 IAF helicopters were launched swiftly to rescue stranded farmers. All the people were evacuated safety.

IAF is ever ready in service of the Nation.#Savinglives

One Mi 17 helicopter has been launched by IAF from Santacruz (in Mumbai) on request of the state government towards the rescue of 35 residents of the village," a defence official said. Three rescue teams of the Navy were also in touch with the state administration and prepared to render any help required, he added.

Intense downpour in the Mumbai, Thane and several parts of Maharashtra has left hundreds of people stranded since Saturday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an 'extremely heavy' rainfall at isolated places on Sunday and has issued a red alert for Thane and Palghar area. The IMD also issued a warning of high tide during the afternoon.

"The rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days," IMD said. Amid heavy rainfall, all schools in Nashik and Pune will remain closed for two days due to continuous rainfall in the city. Train services have been disrupted on all lines

