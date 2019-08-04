Mumbai rains: Several trains delayed, cancelled due to heavy downpour

Representational Image

Incessant downpour has brought life to a standstill in Mumbai. Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday, making commuting difficult for people. Massive flooding on railway tracks has led to delays and cancellation of some trains in Mumbai. You can check the status of trains -Western line, Central line, Harbour line.

List of delayed trains, cancelled trains in Mumbai: Western line, Central line, Harbour line

List of delayed trains/cancelled trains in Mumbai List of delayed trains/cancelled trains in Mumbai

Due to flooding, rail traffic has been suspended beyond Ambernath and on Harbour line between Vadala and Kurla. CSMT-Vadala, Vashi- Panvel and CSMT-Andheri/Goregaon services are running on Harbour line.

List of delayed trains/cancelled trains in Mumbai List of delayed trains/cancelled trains in Mumbai

List of delayed trains/cancelled trains in Mumbai List of delayed trains/cancelled trains in Mumbai

List of delayed trains/cancelled trains in Mumbai List of delayed trains/cancelled trains in Mumbai

ALSO READ | Latest Updates on Mumbai Rains

ALSO READ | Mumbai Rains: College girls bunk classes for picnic, get drowned in Navi Mumbai waterfall