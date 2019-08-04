Sunday, August 04, 2019
     
  4. Mumbai rains: Several trains delayed, cancelled due to heavy downpour

Mumbai rains: Several trains delayed, cancelled due to heavy downpour

Mumbai train status, Mumbai Railways: Incessant downpour has brought life to a standstill in Mumbai. Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday, making commuting difficult for people. Massive flooding on railway tracks has led to delays and cancellation of some trains in Mumbai.

New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2019 9:33 IST
Incessant downpour has brought life to a standstill in Mumbai. Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday, making commuting difficult for people. Massive flooding on railway tracks has led to delays and cancellation of some trains in Mumbai. You can check the status of trains -Western line, Central line, Harbour line.

List of delayed trains, cancelled trains in Mumbai: Western line, Central line, Harbour line

Due to flooding, rail traffic has been suspended beyond Ambernath and on Harbour line between Vadala and Kurla. CSMT-Vadala, Vashi- Panvel and CSMT-Andheri/Goregaon services are running on Harbour line.

