Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging in major areas, rail services badly hit | Latest Updates

Mumbai Rains Live Updates, Mumbai Rains Latest News: Yet again, Mumbai has been brought to its knees as incessant downpour continues in India's financial capital. Heavy rains continue to pound Mumbai and adjoining suburbs this weekend, leading to water-logging in several areas. The water level on railway tracks too rose due to high tide in the Arabian sea coupled with rains, which caused water to flow backwards towards the Kurla, Sion and Chunabhati section. We are getting you minute-by-minute inputs and latest news on Mumbai rains and its subsequent impact on rail, road and air services. Keep following this blog for latest news on Mumbai rains.

New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2019 8:30 IST
BMC workers clear the garbage washed ashore during high
Image Source : PTI

BMC workers clear the garbage washed ashore during high tide, on the promenade along the Marine Drive, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug 3, 2019.

Mumbai Rains Latest News:

8:14 am: Trains diverted/cancelled due to heavy rains in Mumbai:

8:00 am: Due to very very intense rainfall throughout, there is accumulation of water in different sections of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai. We are reviewing situation every 30 minutes: Central Railway

7:57 am: Heavy rain continues to lash Mumbai. Visuals from Thane

7:52 am: Visuals of flooding from Dahisar West. 

7:50 am: Kalyan railway station waterlogged following incessant rain in the city

6:52 am: Another Twitter user posted a video of heavy flooding in Vasai. 

6:49 am: Raining cats and dogs in Mumbai! A twitter user posted images of a water-logged road in Kurla West.

6:47 am: Intermittent rain or showers with heavy to very heavy falls likely in Mumbai and suburbs, IMD Mumbai predicts. Extremely heavy falls also likely at isolated places. 

6:32 am: Water enters people's houses in Nala Sopara area of Palghar following heavy rainfall.

6:20 am: CSMT-Vadala, Vashi-Panvel and CSMT-Andheri/Goregaon services are running on Harbour line​: Central Railways CPRO

6:16 am: Water level above rail top at Ambernath-Badlapur; traffic Stopped at 4.30 am. Water level at Chunabhatti 2 inches above rail top; harbour line also stopped at 4.45 am: Central Railways CPRO

6:00 am: Streets waterlogged following heavy rain in Mumbai.

