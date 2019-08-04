Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging in major areas, rail services badly hit | Latest Updates

Image Source : PTI BMC workers clear the garbage washed ashore during high tide, on the promenade along the Marine Drive, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug 3, 2019.

Mumbai Rains Live Updates, Mumbai Rains Latest News: Yet again, Mumbai has been brought to its knees as incessant downpour continues in India's financial capital. Heavy rains continue to pound Mumbai and adjoining suburbs this weekend, leading to water-logging in several areas. The water level on railway tracks too rose due to high tide in the Arabian sea coupled with rains, which caused water to flow backwards towards the Kurla, Sion and Chunabhati section. We are getting you minute-by-minute inputs and latest news on Mumbai rains and its subsequent impact on rail, road and air services. Keep following this blog for latest news on Mumbai rains:

8:14 am: Trains diverted/cancelled due to heavy rains in Mumbai:

due to heavy and continuous rains, water logging/boulder fallen in southeast ghat... pic.twitter.com/BD67vfcguD — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019

due to heavy rains, water logging/boulder fallen in southeast ghat... pic.twitter.com/EA2S8NPWwh — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019

8:00 am: Due to very very intense rainfall throughout, there is accumulation of water in different sections of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai. We are reviewing situation every 30 minutes: Central Railway

7:57 am: Heavy rain continues to lash Mumbai. Visuals from Thane

Thats the recent conditions at Thane anandnagar #MumbaiRainlive pic.twitter.com/gXeO1i1VJQ — Beardo (@golmal101) August 4, 2019

7:52 am: Visuals of flooding from Dahisar West.

#MumbaiRainlive it's the same situation as yesterday. However the rai s stopped yesterday and was less but today rain is heavy Things could get worse. This is Dahisar West. pic.twitter.com/y7BLJHfadM — Paresh (@Paresh28310029) August 4, 2019

7:50 am: Kalyan railway station waterlogged following incessant rain in the city

6:52 am: Another Twitter user posted a video of heavy flooding in Vasai.

Massive floods in #Vasai. All entry exit points closed. Nullahs and Talaos are overflowing. Do not take your vehicles out. #MumbaiRainlive #Floods2019 pic.twitter.com/DYO01lgQa2 — varun karkera (@waron_thegr8) August 4, 2019

6:49 am: Raining cats and dogs in Mumbai! A twitter user posted images of a water-logged road in Kurla West.

6:47 am: Intermittent rain or showers with heavy to very heavy falls likely in Mumbai and suburbs, IMD Mumbai predicts. Extremely heavy falls also likely at isolated places.

6:32 am: Water enters people's houses in Nala Sopara area of Palghar following heavy rainfall.

Palghar: Water enters people's houses in Nala Sopara area following heavy rainfall. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/2yTTrM002H — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

6:20 am: CSMT-Vadala, Vashi-Panvel and CSMT-Andheri/Goregaon services are running on Harbour line​: Central Railways CPRO

6:16 am: Water level above rail top at Ambernath-Badlapur; traffic Stopped at 4.30 am. Water level at Chunabhatti 2 inches above rail top; harbour line also stopped at 4.45 am: Central Railways CPRO

6:00 am: Streets waterlogged following heavy rain in Mumbai.