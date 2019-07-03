90-year-old as interim president? Congress could have done better

Image Source : FILE/PTI A closer look at the other party leaders, however, suggests the Congress party could have done better in its selection. We'll tell you how.

Indian National Congress is often referred to as the 'grand old party', but naming a 90-year old veteran as its president is taking the moniker a bit too far.

Point in reference -- hours after Rahul Gandhi announced he had quit as the party president at least a month back, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Motilal Vora was named as the interim president.

A closer look at the other party leaders, however, suggests the Congress party could have done better in its selection. We'll tell you how.

Shashi Tharoor

The man needs no introduction. Be it his repertoire of the living lexicon or his involvement in a murder case, Shashi Tharoor has managed to hold the people's nerve.

Tharoor, 63, was one of the political leaders who won with an astounding margin over his nearest rival, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He won from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram over by votes.

Not only the vote count, the rousing welcome he receives at events and ceremonies speak of his popularity -- among the masses and classes.

Sachin Pilot

The only point that may deter the Congress party from naming Sachin Pilot as its next president would be another string of dynastic politics allegations -- he is the son of veteran Congress leader, Rajesh Pilot.

But apart from this, Sachin Pilot has had his body of work speaking for him.

Pilot has often been accredited for the revival of Congress in Rajasthan. He is said to have connected well with the minorities in the state.

Sachin Pilot is also considered a close aide of Rahul Gandhi's and hence, will keep receiving valuable advice from the former president.

To add to this, the age factor is a huge plus for the leader. Born in 1977, Sachin Pilot is all of 41 and has a good connect with the youth.

And maybe, just maybe, the Congress, if at all it goes ahead with him, might just compensate for the glaring error it made while selecting the chief minister of Rajasthan in the aftermath of its victory in the December assembly polls.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia also comes with a string of charges of nepotism, and perhaps, a defeat in his family bastion Guna in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

But he has age (48) and oratory skills that can defeat even the best of saffron leaders.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also boasts of a strong hold over the youth in northern and central India; so much so that Madhya Pradesh has become home to two rival factions -- one of Scindia's and the other of Chief Minister Kamal Nath's.

TRIVIA

One interesting coincidence in the last two names has been the Congress' reluctance to give them prominent positions in the state Cabinet.

While Ashok Gehlot was chosen as Rajasthan chief minister in clear overlook of Pilot, Kamal Nath was named Madhya Pradesh chief minister despite several workers supporting Scindia.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi pens vision document for Congress party in 960-word resignation letter

ALSO READ | Full text of Rahul Gandhi's resignation

MUST READ | Senior leader Motilal Vora announced Congress' interim president