Rahul Gandhi pens vision document for Congress party in 960-word resignation letter | Highlights

Rahul Gandhi has finally made his resignation as Congress party chief, public. In a tweet, Rahul ended speculation about his role in the party. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and shared his resignation letter and said 'It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party.'

Rahul Gandhi's move comes over a month after the Congress Party lost 2019 Lok Sabha election. He took 100 per cent responsibility for Congress' defeat and said that he would continue to fight against the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rahul Gandhi's resignation letter is more of a vision document for the Congress Party. The letter also gives an insight into Rahul's idea of India.

Here are the highlights from Rahul Gandhi's 960 words resignation letter

Honour to have served Congress Party

"It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love," Rahul said begining his resignation letter.

For Future and accountability

Rahul Gandhi has clearly written that the decision is taken to give Congress party a leader for the future.

"As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President," Rahul wrote.

Responsibility of Lok Sabha election defeat

"Rebuilding the [Congress] party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party," he wrote.

To stay away from selection process

Many of my colleagues suggested that I nominate the next Congress President. While it is important for someone new to lead our party, it would not be correct for me to select that person. Ours is a party with a profound history and heritage, one of struggle and dignity that I deeply respect. It is woven into the fabric of India and I trust the party will make the best decision regarding who can lead us with courage, love and fidelity.

Congress party should choose the next president

Immediately after resigning, I suggested to my colleagues in the Congress Working Committee that the way forward would be to entrust a group of people with the task of beginning the search for a new President. I have empowered them to do so and committed my full support to this process and a smooth transition.

Resist BJP's idea of India

"My fight has never been a simple battle for political power. I have no hatred or anger towards the BJP but every living cell in my body instinctively resists their idea of India. This resistance arises because my being is permeated with an Indian idea that is and has always been in direct conflict with theirs. This is not a new battle; it has been waged on our soil for thousands of years. Where they see differences, I see similarity. Where they see hatred, I see love. What they fear, I embrace," Rahul wrote.

On Congress' election campaign

"We fought a strong and dignified election. Our campaign was one of brotherhood, tolerance and respect for all of India’s people, religions and communities. I personally fought the Prime Minister, the RSS and the institutions they have captured with all my being. I fought because I love India. And I fought to defend the ideals India was built upon. At times, I stood completely alone and am extremely proud of it. I have learned so much from the spirit and dedication of our workers and party members, men and women who have taught me about love and decency," Rahul wrote.

Rahul Gandhi on importance of free press

"A free and fair election requires the neutrality of a country’s institutions; an election cannot be fair without arbiters – a free press, an independent judiciary, and a transparent election commission that is objective and neutral. Nor can an election be free if one party has a complete monopoly on financial resources," Rahul stressed on freedom of press.

"We didn’t fight a political party in the 2019 election. Rather, we fought the entire machinery of the Indian state, every institution of which was marshalled against the opposition. It is now crystal clear that our once cherished institutional neutrality no longer exists in India.

Rahul Gandhi on RSS and Election Commission of India

"The stated objectives of the RSS, the capture of our country’s institutional structure, is now complete. Our democracy has been fundamentally weakened. There is a real danger that from now on, elections will go from being a determinant of India’s future to a mere ritual," Rahul wrote.

"This capture of power will result in unimaginable levels of violence and pain for India. Farmers, unemployed youngsters, women, tribals, Dalits and minorities are going to suffer the most. The impact on our economy and nation's reputation will be devastating. The Prime Minister's win does not negate the breadth of corruption allegations against him; no amount of money and propaganda can ever hide the light of the truth."

Congress needs to rebuild

"To achieve this important task, the Congress Party must radically transform itself. Today the BJP is systematically crushing the voice of the Indian people. It is the duty of the Congress Party to defend these voices. India has never and will never be one voice. It is and always will be a symphony of voices. That is the true essence of Bharat Mata," Rahul said.