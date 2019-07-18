Image Source : INDIA TV Meat shop owner shot dead in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

A 34-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by a person known to him in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Saleem Qureshi, a resident of Nangloi, they added.

According to a senior police officer, Qureshi, who used to run a meat shop at Punjabi Bagh, was shot at around 7 pm on Wednesday. He was rushed to the Balaji hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 11 pm.

The accused had been identified and efforts were on to nab him, the police said, adding that they suspected that the incident occurred due to personal enmity.

Qureshi was earlier arrested under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was released from the prison on July 1, the police said.

