Image Source : TWITTER Motorman stops train to urinate on tracks, video goes viral

The video of a local train motorman stopping the train to urinate on the tracks has gone viral on social media, prompting demand to install toilets in cabins of motormen and guards.

The incident occurred on Wednesday between Ulhasnagar and Vithalwadi railway stations, while the train was on its way to Mumbai, sources said.

An eyewitness who made the viral video said he saw the train halting and the motorman alighting to urinate bang in front of the train.

The video of a local motorman in #Maharashtra, stopping a train to urinate on the tracks. The incident happened on Wednesday, between Ulhasnagar and Vithalwadi railway stations, while the train was on its way to Mumbai. #Mumbai #TRAIN pic.twitter.com/wsBRcOjAdQ — srikumar (@srikumarbalaa) July 18, 2019

A Twitter user Prasad PV tweeted: "Its not his fault! The Indian Railways are at fault for not providing toilets onboard the locomotive/engine. Don't understand why Swatch Bharat can't be implemented by a government organisation in such an important place and be human."

Another Twitter user Amit Rajendra Varade tweeted: "IR should install Toilets in cabins of Motorman & Guard.

There is no option left than to urinate when the bladder gets full. It's absolutely natural. Motorman has to drive Local Trains & Locomotives with full concentration carrying thousands of lives."

