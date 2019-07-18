CBSE Result 2019: Class 12th compartment exam result declared, check at cbseresults.nic.in

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Result 2019: Class 12th compartment exam result declared

CBSE Compartment Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the compartment examination result for class 12 on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the compartment examination can check their result on the official website i.e., cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2019 | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link which says, 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2019- Compartment'.

A new page will open on the screen.

Enter all the required details.

Click on 'Submit'.

The compartment result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2019 | Important information for candidates

The CBSE Class 12 compartment result is available online on the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Candidates can see their result by entering all the required details on the webpage.

Later, the CBSE will send the mark sheets by post on the postal address given by the candidates.

