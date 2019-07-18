Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE KEAM third allotment list 2019

KEAM third allotment list 2019 declared: Get Direct Link to check the merit list at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala has announced the KEAM 2019 third allotment list for Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry, Fisheries, Ayurveda, Homoeo, Siddha and Unani Courses counselling. This is the last phase of the allotment process to the Self Financing Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy colleges. Candidates can now check their names on the KEAM 2019 third allotment list at the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in

The candidate whose name includes the KEAM third allotment list 2019 they need to complete the admission process by submitting the fee online on or before July 20.

How to check the KEAM Third Allotment List 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEAM -- cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'KEAM 2019 – Candidates'

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, and the security pin

Step 4: Download the KEAM Third allotment list 2019