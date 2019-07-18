Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: 15000 Seats to be allotted. Check your result at bstc2019.org

The University of Bikaner has declared the Rajasthan BSTC Counselling result 2019 today at 12:40 pm on its official website -- bstc2019.org . The board officials have released the results of Pre D.El.Ed Exam Counselling and first-round seat allotment. The candidates, who had cleared the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 and registered for the counselling process will now be able to access Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Counselling Results / Allotment Result online. They must know that the result for the Rajasthan D.El.Ed Examination 2019 has been declared only in the online mode.

Over 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 examination. Out of which only 15000 candidates will be allotted the seats for D. El. Ed Course in various institutes of Rajasthan. According to the experts, this year the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 cutoffs for the Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2019 is likely to be 400 marks.

Last Year, the Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed Entrance Exam i.e. BSTC Exam was conducted by Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara. But this year the University of Bikaner has roped in to conduct the examination and selection procedure.

Here's how to check your Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bstc2019.org or bstc2019.net

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket number and your other details

Step 4: Verify the information entered by you and click on the Submit button

Step 5: The Result will be displayed on your computer screen

Step 6: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference