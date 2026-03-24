Ranveer Singh to file affidavit seeking apology in Kantara mimicry row; next hearing on April 10

Bengaluru:

The matter involving Ranveer Singh and the Kantara mimicry controversy was taken up in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, where the court decided to post it for further hearing on April 10. The development comes at a time when Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform strongly, even as the legal issue around the actor remains active.

Ranveer Singh Kantara row: Inside the court proceedings

During the hearing in the Karnataka High Court over the controversy around mimicry of a scene from Kantara and the FIR filed against Ranveer Singh, the actor’s lawyer told the court that he is willing to submit an affidavit seeking an apology. During the proceedings, the prosecution raised objections to the apology earlier posted on social media, suggesting it may have been shared by the actor’s social media team. In response, Ranveer's counsel stated that the actor is genuinely hurt by the situation and will soon file a written apology before the court.

During the hearing, the actor's lawyer informed the court that an affidavit would be filed, offering an unconditional apology. The actor is now expected to formally place this on record before the next date of hearing.

Ranveer Singh Kantara controversy dates back to February

The case goes back to February, when Ranveer Singh had approached the high court challenging an FIR filed against him over the mimicry of the Daiva scene from Kantara. At the time, the court had granted him interim relief, directing authorities not to take any coercive action against him.

In the latest hearing, his counsel also expressed willingness for the actor to visit the Chamundi temple in Mysore and apologise in person. This was presented as a step towards addressing the concerns raised in the complaint.

Objections raised by the complainant

However, the complainant’s side did not agree with this approach. Advocate Prashanth Methal argued that the apology offered so far lacked sincerity. He pointed out that Ranveer Singh had only issued an apology through an Instagram post and had not apologised orally. According to him, the gesture did not reflect genuine remorse or a heartfelt apology.

Ranveer Singh, who reprised his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in Dhurandhar 2, had earlier posted an apology on social media following the controversy around the scene.

After hearing both sides, the Karnataka High Court chose to list the matter for April 10.

Also read: 'Box office ka baap': Rajinikanth praises Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar 2; filmmaker reacts