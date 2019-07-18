Image Source : FILE PHOTO DU JAT 2019 Result Declared

DU JAT 2019 Result Declared: Direct Link to check the results at du.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the DU JAT Result 2019 for BBA (FIA), BMS and B.A Business Economics (H) today at the official website -- du.ac.in . DU JAT Result 2019 has been released online in the PDF format. Candidates who appeared for these exams can now access the result.

As many as 19,837 students appeared for the Delhi University entrance exam. Ishaan Jain and Shantanu Chaudhary have scored 100 percentile and stood as the toppers of the DU JAT 2019 examination. With JAT result 2019, NTA has also released the final answer key.

Direct link to DU JAT 2019 Result

DU JAT 2019 Result | Simple steps to check your result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘candidate login for individual result’

Step 3: Click on the result link and answer key

Step 4: Enter form number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the login button

Step 6: DU JAT Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen