DU JAT 2019 Result Declared: Direct Link to check the results at du.ac.in

DU JAT 2019 Result Declared: Direct Link to check the results at du.ac.inDU JAT Result 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the DU JAT Result 2019 for BBA (FIA), BMS and B.A Business Economics (H) today at the official website -- du.ac.in. DU JAT Result 2019 has been released online in the PDF format. Candidates who appeared for these exams can now access the result.
As many as 19,837 students appeared for the Delhi University entrance exam. Ishaan Jain and Shantanu Chaudhary have scored 100 percentile and stood as the toppers of the DU JAT 2019 examination. With JAT result 2019, NTA has also released the final answer key.
Direct link to DU JAT 2019 Result
DU JAT 2019 Result | Simple steps to check your result
Step 1: Visit the official website -- du.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘candidate login for individual result’
Step 3: Click on the result link and answer key
Step 4: Enter form number and date of birth
Step 5: Click on the login button
Step 6: DU JAT Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen