CA CPT Result 2019: June session Result to be declared today at icai.org. Direct Link to score card

Image Source : INDIAN TV CA CPT Result 2019

CA CPT Result 2019: June session Result to be declared today at icai.org. Direct Link to scorecard

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) Result 2019 for the June session today at 6 pm at the official website -- icai.org. ICAI will release the result only in online mode.

Candidates who appeared for the CA CPT 2019 June exam 2 which was conducted on June 16, 2019, will be able to check the result today at the official website of ICAI. For their convinience, we have provided them with the direct link to check their CA CPT 2019 June Result as soon as it gets released. The link will be activated after the declaration of the result.

Direct Link to CA CPT 2019 June Result

Simple steps to check CA CPT Result 2019 for June examination

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the 'Announcement' section.

Step 3: Click on the link 'CA CPT Result for June'.

Step 4: Enter Roll Number and Pin Number Or Enter registration number and text shown in the box.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen.