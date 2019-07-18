Oops! Driver hits accelerator instead of brakes, rolls into river | WATCH VIDEO

A woman in New Jersey rolled her car into the Hackensack River on Tuesday after she inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. The incident was captured in a CCTV footage, later released by the Hackensack Fire Department.

The video shows the moment when the woman hit the accelerator, speeding right into the river.

"Car was leaving the car wash when the incident occurred - driver hit the gas on mistake," the City of Hackensack Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The car was being driven by a 64-year-old, who was accompanied by her daughter. They were helped out by a witness at the scene.

The two managed to escape any serious injury. However, the woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

WATCH VIDEO: