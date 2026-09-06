Hezbollah, Houthis, Hamas: How Iran is planning a multi-front October 7 style attack on Israel

Tehran:

Is Iran planning a multi-front October 7 style attack on Israel using proxies? As per alleged assessments by Israeli intelligence agencies, Iran is planning for a co-ordinated attack on Israel using its proxies - Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthis in Yemen, Hamas and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq in a single campaign, reported Jerusalem Post. Iran's "Axis of Resistance" is looking to correct the coordination gaps exposed on October 7 and planning for an united larger attack against Israel, the intelligence indicates.

Tehran plans for a multi-front attck on Israel

The then Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar launched the October 7 attack with an expectation of a broader regional war with Hezbollah and Iran to join a wider campaign against Israel, revealed the Hamas documents seized from Gaza strip. However, Iran and Hezbollah were not informed about the October 7 attack or on which date it would be carried out, the report by US and Israeli assessments cited. The lack of coordination resulted in a fragment response with Hezbollah launching limited strikes in the north rather than a parallel offensive.

Now, Tehran is planning for a multi-front blueprint, where all its proxies - Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis and various Iraqi militias can launch a co-ordinated campaign on Israel. Israel Defence Forces have identified renewed connection between Hamas and Hezbollah with the help of Iran. Senior officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) held an extensive discussions through conference calls with leaders of Hezbollah, Houthis, and Iraqi militias on expanding the attack.

PM Modi receives call from Netanyahu; discusses West Asia tensions

Last month, PM Narendra Modi received a telephone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia and India-Israel bilateral ties, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

According to the PMO, the two leaders reviewed sustained progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries. "PM Netanyahu and PM Modi exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the statement said.

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