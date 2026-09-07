Amazon cargo plane crashes, bursts into flames leaving five dead at Miami airport

Miami:

A major aviation tragedy occurred at Miami International Airport on Sunday when an Amazon cargo aircraft overran the runway after arriving from San Juan in Puerto Rico. The plane struck vehicles and caught fire, leaving at least five people dead and several others injured, according to Miami-Dade County authorities. The incident took place at around 2 pm (local time), shortly after the cargo aircraft landed at the busy Florida airport in the United States. The crash triggered a massive emergency response, with thick black smoke rising into the sky as firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the scene. Authorities said five people were killed in the accident, while three others suffered critical injuries. Two additional people were taken to hospital with injuries that were described as less severe.

Officials said it was too early to establish whether those who died were travelling aboard the aircraft or were occupants of the vehicles hit by the plane during the runway overrun. Miami-Dade Rescue Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said the crash created multiple rescue challenges. The pilot and copilot were trapped inside the cockpit, while some people were also trapped in vehicles struck during the incident. The rescue agency further reported that another person was trapped beneath a vehicle. Emergency crews continued operations at the site for several hours after the crash. Firefighters were also dealing with a fuel leak from the aircraft, adding to the difficulties faced by rescue personnel.

Amazon Prime Air plane comes to rest near roadway

Images from the crash site showed the Prime Air aircraft lying beside a roadway near two semi-trucks. The Boeing 767 appeared to have come to rest on its belly and remained largely intact despite the fire that broke out following the crash. The aircraft was operated by 21 Air, a North Carolina-based cargo carrier. The plane involved in the accident was a 32-year-old Boeing 767 that was originally manufactured as a passenger aircraft. According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft spent more than two decades flying for several airlines before being converted into a cargo plane in 2015.

Airport operations disrupted, around 250 flights delayed

The crash caused significant disruption at Miami International Airport, with flights halted for much of Sunday afternoon as emergency services responded to the accident and worked at the scene. By late Sunday afternoon, around 250 flights had been delayed at the airport, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight disruptions. The incident also raised concerns around the busy airport as emergency crews continued dealing with the consequences of the crash, including the fuel leak from the aircraft.

US safety board to investigate crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has announced that it is sending an investigative team to Miami to determine what led to the aircraft overrunning the runway. The team will be led by NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy. Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft, the runway and other circumstances surrounding the crash as part of the probe into the deadly incident.

Amazon said it would cooperate with the investigation and expressed condolences to those affected by the tragedy. "We are heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today's incident at Miami International Airport. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss," the company said, The Associated Press reported.

Witness recalls terrifying moments

The crash also shocked people living and working near the airport. Jackson Lee, who operates an electronics shop close to the crash site, said he stepped outside with four colleagues after the incident and saw smoke rising near the airport fences. "We hear planes taking off and landing every five minutes. I thought I'd got used to it. I never thought it could come this close to us," Lee added.

(With inputs from AP)

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