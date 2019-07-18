Chandrayaan-2 launch: ISRO opens online registration to witness moon mission, here's how to apply

Image Source : ISRO Online registration for witnessing launch of Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota will commence from 6 pm on July 19, 2019.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opened online registration to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-2. Earlier today, ISRO announced that they will proceed with the Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22 at 2.43 pm. The launch was called off after a technical glitch on Monday.

“Online registration for witnessing the launch of #GSLVMkIII-M1/#Chandrayaan2 from viewer’s gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota will commence from 1800 hrs IST on July 19, 2019,” ISRO tweeted. It was also followed by an online registration link.

Registration link: https://t.co/3CbfTbkaOp

"A Space Theme Park is being realised at SDSC SHAR to enable the citizens of this nation to witness the launches taking place from the spaceport of India," ISRO mentioned.

The nearest railway station is Sullurpeta, Andhra Pradesh which is 18 km away from Sriharikota. Apart from that, limited public/private transport is also available from Sullurpeta to Sriharikota.

Isro has also posted a phone number for any queries: +91-7382768500

The registration link to view launch of Chandrayaan-2 will be active on July 19. However, if you click on the registration link, it will say, "REGISTRATION IS CLOSED".

ISRO’s much-anticipated launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the Moon, was called off due to a technical glitch on July 15. A technical snag was detected in the GSLV-MkIII rocket, the most powerful rocket built by ISRO to carry heavier payloads.

“Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019,” ISRO tweeted earlier today.

After facing technical glitch, while ISRO did not specify it, there were indications that the problem was detected in the upper stage of the rocket carrying the cryogenic engine where liquid hydrogen fuel had been filled less than half an hour earlier.

Several space scientists had said the space agency must be appreciated for calling off the launch rather than hurrying into a major disaster.

How to apply: Register online for Chandrayaan-2 Launch

Visit the official website-- www.shar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which says, ' Registration for Launch View Gallery GSLVMkIII-M1 / CHANDRAYAAN -2 MISSION'.

The registration page will appear on the screen.

NOTE: The registration process will begin from tomorrow, i.e., July 19 at 6 PM onwards.

Here's what the space theme park includes-

Rocket Garden: All the 1:1 ratio of beautiful Isro launch vehicles - Sounding Rocket, Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV), Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV), Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), Mk-III will be realised with a provision to go inside. Lawns will be developed along with photo points. Fountain will be realised at the middle of the rocket garden.

Launch View Gallery: The Space Port of India, naturally attracts the visitors to witness the launch activities and cheer for the pride of our Nation. At present, there are no appropriate facilities for accommodating more number of visitors to view the launch at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This would allow thousands of viewers to witness the launch.

Space Museum: Space Museum provides a tell-tale account of the Indian Space Programme from its infancy. The story of the Indian Space Programme is unfurled in six sections, comprising of history, education, technology, applications, global and the future.