Image Source : PTI Man in UP's Barabanki gives triple talaq to wife over cleaning teeth with tobacco

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki claimed that her husband gave her triple talaq over her habit of cleaning her teeth with tobacco. The incident came to light after the woman registered a complaint in this regard at Masauli police station.

The woman, identified as Bano, also claimed that her husband and her in-laws also tortured her for not fulfilling dowry demands. "Since the marriage, my husband and his family used to torture me over dowry. Wais used to make obscene videos and threaten me. Disturbed by all these, I informed my family about the situation," reports ANI.

According to woman's husband Mohammed Wais, his wife is addicted to tobacco and when he forgot to bring tobacco for her she created a scene at home.

"It's been seven months since we are married. Who will tolerate such acts which are not acceptable? Apart from that, some suspicious activities were also found when we checked her mobile phone," he claimed," Wais told reporters.

Meanwhile, Bano's brother also alleged that his sister was tortured by her husband and in-laws.

"My sister was being tortured for a long time by her in-laws. My brother-in-law, who runs a mobile phone shop, used to make obscene videos after drugging her. At the time of marriage, we had given a lot of dowry, but now they are asking for Rs 3 lakh and a bullet motorcycle," said the victim's brother.

However, the police said during the investigation they haven't found any evidence of torture over the dowry. "We haven't found any proof of torture in the woman's complaint. She had filed a case alleging that her in-laws demanded Rs 3 lakh and a motorcycle," a police officer said.

"According to the complaint, Bano was given triple talaq in front of her father, following which her father got paralyzed. After examining the evidence, action will be taken accordingly. A probe is on," he added.

