Make registration of marriages compulsory in Arunachal Pradesh: APSCW

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Thursday demanded that registration of marriages be made compulsory in the state.

Commission's chairperson Radhilu Chai along with vice-chairperson Heyomai Towsik and members Hoksum Ori, Likha Joya and Techi Hunmai during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu said hundreds of cases related to marriage come to

the APSCW.

"Due to lack of any registration, husband-wife disputes remain unresolved or partially resolved," she said and urged the government to come up with a feasible act under which all marriages are registered, an official release said.

The Commission also expressed grave concern over the menace of drug-addiction among the youths of the state.

It requested the chief minister to keep provisions in the budget for establishment of drug rehabilitation centres and juvenile observation homes with proper facilities and manpower in the state.

"The upcoming generation needs attention and care from the state government or else drug addiction would wipe them out," the APSCW members said.

The chairperson requested Khandu to consider the long-pending demand for reservation for women in government jobs and in the Assembly.

Most issues of women would be resolved if they become financially independent, the commission members said and suggested special loan provisions for women willing to take up small businesses.

"Because women are economically dependent on their male counterparts, women are subjected to various injustices," the members said.

The commission also urged the government to establish State Child Rights Commission as soon as possible.

APSCW being a quasi-judicial body, the members sought empowerment of the commission for it to work efficiently and deliver justice to needy women.

They also drew attention of the chief minister towards lack of regular staff, manpower and office space.

Khandu while acknowledging the constraint under which the women's body is working, assured to resolve all in phased manner.

He assured to take up the Commission's suggestions and requirements with concerned authorities and also include the suggestions in the 2019-20 Budget.

The chief minister appreciated the pro-active role being played by the Commission members and requested them to cooperate with the government with their constructive suggestions and interventions, the release added.

