Tribal girl honoured for refusing marriage with a drunk groom

The Odisha's Sambalpur district administration has felicitated a 20-year- old tribal girl for showing courage by refusing to marry a man who came for the marriage drunk.

Mamata Bhoi of Gobardhan Badmal village under the Jujumura Block had refused to tie nuptial knot with a man, who had come to marry her in an inebriated condition on May 12 this year.

The baarat had to go back when the girl refused to budge from her decision.

Because of her bold decision, Mamata was felicitated at an official program in the presence of Sambalpur district collector, Subham Saxena and Sambalpur Superintendent of Police (SP), Sanjeev Arora on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday.

The program was organised by the district administration along with department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) and department of Excise.

The district administration felicitated Mamata with a shawl, citation and Rs 10,000 cash.

Mamata said: "When I saw the man in an inebriated condition at the wedding mandap, I immediately took the decision not to marry him. The man was unable to even stand as he was heavily drunk. I realised that I cannot lead a happy life with him."

"I instantly took the decision not to marry him. I dont think that I have done anything wrong," she said.

Mamata hails from financially poor family and it was quite a tough call for her to send back the groom from the wedding mandap. But, she remained firm with her decision. Though her strong resolve left her family member astonished, they stood by her, said her aunt, Subasini Dharua.

However, marriage of Mamata has been fixed with a man of Brajarajnagar now," she said.

"By refusing to marry a drunkard, Mamata gave a message to all the girls that they should be very particular while selecting their spouse and she also gave the message to the all the girls that their life would be hell if they get married to drunkard, said Sambalpur SP, Sanjeev Arora.