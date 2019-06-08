After Bihar, JD(U) now becomes a recognized state party in Arunachal Pradesh

Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

The Janata Dal (United), headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has become a recognised state party in Arunachal Pradesh, the Election Commission has said.

The JD(U) won seven seats in the 60-member assembly of the north eastern state, next only to the ruling BJP which bagged 41 seats and secured a majority.

"The Janata Dal (United) is now a recognised state party in the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar," an EC statement said Friday.

The party will also be able to use its symbol, arrow, in Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

The JD(U) shares power with the BJP and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar.

After its success in Arunachal Pradesh, JD(U) national general secretary KC Tyagi had said, "The tally entitles us to the status of the main opposition party. But we will offer full support to the BJP government" in that state.

"Even if we get the opposition party status, we will be a friendly opposition," Tyagi had made it clear.

Earlier on June 2, Nitish Kumar had expanded his cabinet with the induction of eight new faces -- all from his Janata Dal (United). Members of allies, the BJP and LJP, were left out from the cabinet expansion.

Nitish Kumar, after the cabinet expansion, said the BJP was offered a berth in his cabinet, but the saffron party was not too keen.

Seconding Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP's senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi said the party was offered a ministerial berth, but it opted out of it for now.