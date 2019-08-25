Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath seeks report on terror funding accused's bail in 2017

Days after three people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly being part of a terror funding racket with Pakistan links, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has sought a report on how one them managed to procure bail in a similar case in 2017.

Balram Singh and two others were held on Wednesday from Satna district for allegedly being in contact with Pakistani handlers and sharing strategic information as well as making dubious cross-border financial transactions.

Singh was arrested along with a few others on the same charges in February 2017 but was released on bail later. "The chief minister has sought a report on how terror funding accused got bail after their arrest in February 2017, and also on the measures are taken (by probe agencies) to get the

bail cancelled," Narendra Saluja, Nath's media coordinator, said on Sunday.

Saluja said Nath wanted to know from the authorities the current locations of all these accused. The CM has stated that the release, and subsequent

arrest of the accused on similar charges, raises questions, Saluja informed. Balram Singh, Sunil Singh and Shubham Mishra are currently in ATS custody.

