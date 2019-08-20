Bank fraud case: Ratul Puri, Kamal Nath's nephew, arrested by Enforcement Directorate

Image Source : FILE Ratul Puri/File Image

Businessman Ratul Puri was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a bank fraud case on Tuesday. Puri is the former Executive Director of Moser Baer India Limited, and nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Earlier on August 18, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids in the Rs 354 crore Moser Baer Case. CBI had registered a case against Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL) and conducted raids at six places to nab its current and former officials for cheating the Central Bank of India to the tune of Rs 354.51 crore.