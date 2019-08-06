Lawyer of Unnao rape survivor reaches AIIMS

Image Source : ANI Lawyer of Unnao rape victim reaches AIIMS

The Unnao rape victim's lawyer, Mahendra Singh, reached the AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

The lawyer, injured in a July 28 truck-car crash along with the victim, was flown from Lucknow and reached the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at 1.30 p.m., said Manish Aggarwal, Director of the Aeromed International Rescue Services.

The air ambulance had the same doctor and paramedic who had accompanied the rape survivor on Monday, also to the AIIMS.

The Delhi Traffic Police facilitated the movement of the patients so that they reached the hospital without encountering any obstacles.

The decision to fly the two to Delhi was taken on the direction of the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Unnao rape survivor's lawyer airlifted to Delhi

Also Read | Unnao rape survivor remains critical, under medication to support blood pressure

Also Read | Unnao rape survivor reaches Delhi, admitted to AIIMS