Unnao rape survivor remains critical, under medication to support blood pressure

Unnao rape survivor continues to be in a critical condition, a senior doctor at the hospital said on Tuesday. She was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment after she had met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli. A green corridor was created by the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday, to shift the Unnao rape survivor from Lucknow to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science Trauma Centre, covering a distance of around 14 km in 18 minutes. She was earlier admitted to the King George's Medical College in Lucknow.

In a medical bulletin Tuesday afternoon, AIIMS Trauma Centre Chief Dr Rajesh Malhotra said the Unnao rape survivor is under medication to support her blood pressure.

"She is sick and on life support system needing medication to support her blood pressure. The patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under multi-disciplinary team of doctors," the doctor said.

The rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, was airlifted to New Delhi from Lucknow on Monday evening for further treatment following Supreme Court directives in this regard, police said.

"On the advice of AIIMS doctors, the journey of the ambulance carrying the injured person was facilitated by providing free passage. The ambulance left T-1 airport at 9 pm and reached the AIIMS Trauma Centre at 9.18 pm," a senior police officer had said.

She and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Raebareli. Two of her relatives were killed in the accident.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the investigation into the accident, has booked 10 people for murder, including Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

