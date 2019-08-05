Image Source : PTI Unnao rape survivor reaches Delhi, admitted to AIIMS (Representational Image)

The Unnao rape survivor was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre in New Delhi on Monday after being air-lifted from Lucknow.

The woman, who was critically injured in a road accident on July 28 in which two of her aunts were killed and her lawyer injured, was flown here by an air ambulance, following a Supreme Court order.

"The injured patient was flown from Lucknow to be admitted in AIIMS trauma care. On the advice of the doctors of AIIMS, the journey of the ambulance carrying the injured person was facilitated by providing free passage. The ambulance left T-1 airport at 9 p.m. and reached AIIMS trauma care at 9.18 pm," a Delhi Police official said.

The woman was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre at the King George Medical University in Lucknow after her accident.

Uttar Pradesh Police had also ensured a nearly 15-km-long 'green corridor' to transport her from the hospital to the airport where the air ambulance was ready to take her to the national capital.

The woman has accused then BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her at his residence in 2017. He was recently expelled from the party after the Supreme Court took up the case.

