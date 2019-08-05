Image Source : PTI Unnao rape survivor to get green corridor from IGI to AIIMS: Police

The Delhi Traffic Police will provide a green corridor to the Unnao rape survivor from the IGI Airport to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Monday for her speedy shifting to the hospital, officials said.

According to police, the woman is being brought to Delhi from Lucknow for further treatment.

"We will give her a green corridor and she will travel from IGI airport to AIIMS Trauma Centre via Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh and Sarojini Nagar," a senior police officer said.

The rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, was being airlifted to New Delhi on Monday evening following Supreme Court directives in this regard.

She and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. Two of her relatives were killed in the accident.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into the road accident, has booked 10 people for murder, including Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

