Image Source : PTI L K Advani unfurls national flag as his condition improves

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani kept with his decades-long practice of hoisting the national flag at his residence on Independence Day despite suffering from viral fever but had to miss another of his old custom, a visit to the Red Fort where prime minister unfurls the tri-colour.

Advani's office had on Wednesday said that he would not be hoisting the national flag on Thursday due to viral infection but his condition improved in the morning, allowing the 91-year-old leader to continue with the practice.

"He was feeling a little better. So we decided to go ahead," a family source said.

He added that the former deputy prime minister had also been going to Red Fort on every Independence Day every year for several decades but had to take a break this year due to his health conditions.

Also Read | RSS celebrates I-Day, hails abrogation of Article 370

Also Read | Satya Pal Malik hoists tricolour in first I-Day celebration in J-K after abrogation of special status

Also Read | Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal dances in delight, calls it 'first Independence Day'