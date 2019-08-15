Satya Pal Malik hoists tricolour in first I-Day celebration in J-K after abrogation of special status

Restrictions were put in place here in the wake of the abrogation of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the national tricolour at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium here in the first Independence Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of its special status.

After unfurling the flag, Malik inspected the parade of para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Restrictions were put in place here in the wake of the abrogation of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

SRINAGAR: Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik unfurls the national flag at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium on the occasion of 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/IUh2ppZKi3 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Principal Secretary in the J-K administration Rohit Kansal had said restrictions were eased out in various parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, where peace prevailed on Wednesday.

He, however, said reasonable restrictions are put in place to maintain the law and order situation in the Valley.

The situation in Kashmir continued to be calm since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 as no major incidents were reported and due to this, the government has given further relaxation in prohibitory orders in many areas, the officer had said.

MUST READ | From Article 370 revocation to CDS and population explosion: Top quotes from PM Modi's I-Day speech

ALSO READ | Post Article 370, one can proudly say One Nation, One Constitution: PM Modi

ALSO READ | PM Modi urges people to visit 15 domestic tourist destinations by 2022

FOLLOW FOR LIVE UPDATES