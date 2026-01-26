Pakistan threaten to boycott India match in T20 World Cup 2026, may suffer consequences Pakistan are considering boycotting their T20 World Cup 2026 match against India in Colombo, a move that could impact ICC revenue and invite strict sanctions. The PCB awaits guidance from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif amid ongoing uncertainty.

New Delhi:

Pakistan may skip their high-profile T20 World Cup 2026 match against India as a gesture of solidarity with Bangladesh. The fixture is scheduled for February 15 and is set to be played in Colombo after India declined to tour Pakistan during the Champions Trophy 2025, leading to neutral-venue arrangements.

The situation has taken another turn following fresh developments from the Pakistan Cricket Board. After initially floating the idea of withdrawing from the entire tournament, reports in Pakistan’s local media now suggest the focus has narrowed to a potential boycott of the India game alone. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not made a public statement, but he is expected to hold discussions with the players regarding the issue.

Naqvi has previously indicated that Pakistan’s involvement in the tournament hinges on guidance from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. With the prime minister currently abroad, no final decision has been taken, leaving uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation in the entire tournament.

What if Pakistan boycotts?

As per understanding, Pakistan wants to hurt ICC’s revenue system after the Bangladesh saga. The India versus Pakistan clash generates the most money and if the latter boycotts that, the ICC will suffer a significant loss as the broadcaster and sponsor will raise the issue. The Men in Green also understand that their match against India would be an extremely tough affair and after the 3-0 drubbing in the Asia Cup, they have made peace in giving up the points.

However, it’s not just about the point. ICC is likely to impose a heavy punishment on Pakistan if they attempt to boycott any match in the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the meantime, Pakistan have already announced their squad for the tournament. Ace pacer Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan have been dropped, while Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi have retained their spots.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.