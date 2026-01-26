Shreyas Iyer to continue for remainder of New Zealand series, Tilak Varma ruled out Star India cricketer Shreyas Iyer is all set to continue with the Indian team for the final two T20Is of the ongoing series against New Zealand. Tilak Varma, despite regaining fitness will sit out for the games and will return completely match fit.

In a major development for the Indian team, star batter Shreyas Iyer will be staying with the Men in Blue for the remainder of the T20I series. It is worth noting that Iyer was brought into the squad as a replacement for Tilak Varma, who was initially ruled out of the first three matches after undergoing surgery for an abdominal issue.

It is worth noting that Tilak Varma is making steady progress with his injury and has made a significant recovery. He has also resumed physical training and is currently under rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. However, he will need additional time to regain full match fitness and will not be a part of the final T20Is against New Zealand.

As a result, Iyer will remain with the squad. Notably, Varma will be linking up with the squad in Mumbai after he regains full match fitness on February 3, ahead of India’s warm-up match for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

India set to take on New Zealand next on January 28

Speaking of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand, the series has already been clinched by the Men in Blue. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India won the first three T20Is of the series in convincing fashion. They will take on the Black Caps next in the fourth clash of the series.

It is worth noting that the two sides will next take on at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on January 28. While India will look to maintain their unbeaten run, New Zealand will hope for their first win.

India’s updated T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi

