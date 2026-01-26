Former India cricketer heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav for stellar knock against New Zealand in third T20I Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel came forward and lauded the recent performances of India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav after his quickfire half century against New Zealand in the third T20I of the ongoing series.

New Delhi:

Star India skipper Suryakumar Yadav seems to have found his form once more. After a brilliant knock in the second T20I of the series, he followed it up by scoring 57* runs in 26 deliveries as India chased down a target of 154 runs and clinched the series as well.

Highlighting his performance, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel took centre stage and lauded the showing of the India skipper. Patel opined after a string of subpar knocks, it just takes one good inning to get back on track, and that is what has happened with the star batter.

"This is the specialty of great players. We have been talking about this for a very long time, that, for any batter, it's about just one inning. When that one good inning comes, they have the ability to build on it. The way Suryakumar Yadav was batting before these two innings and the way he batted today (Sunday), there is a massive difference being seen in that," Parthiv Patel told Star Sports.

"The Supla shot we talk about, he is playing that shot naturally now. Earlier, he was going in search of that shot because he didn't have runs behind him. If he had to hit the same ball over cover, he can do that as well. However, if he hit a six over fine leg, it means instinct took over," Parthiv observed.

Yuzvendra Chahal lauded the performance of the India skipper as well

Furthermore, part of the commentary team, Yuzvendra Chahal, came forward and heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav as well. Opining that once the star batter finds his form, it is very hard to dismiss him.

"When he is in form, it's extremely difficult to bowl to him. I will talk as a wrist-spinner. When he plays the sweep and you keep the deep fielder towards square leg, the midwicket is empty, he can hit in the gap when you bowl the googly, and he gets a boundary there," he said.