'It wasn't ideal': Sydney Sixers coach questions BBL finals' schedule after heartbreaking defeat against Perth Sydney Sixers' coach Greg Shipperd came forward and talked about the travelling schedule of the BBL finals, and how they did not get a chance to train before the summit clash of the tournament against Perth Scorchers.

Perth:

The BBL (Big Bash League) 2025-26 was won by Perth Scorchers. The side took on Sydney Sixers in the summit clash of the tournament at the Perth Stadium on January 25. The clash saw Sixers batting first and posting a total of 132 runs on the board. The target was chased down by Scorchers in 17.3 overs as the side won the game by six wickets and clinched the title.

With the heartbreaking loss in the title clash, Sydney Sixers’ coach Greg Shipperd came forward and slammed the BBL finals’ schedule. He revealed that his side did not even have a chance to train before their final against Scorchers.

"It wasn't ideal. Some of the scheduling was not what we were looking for. You don't get a chance to train the day before the game, which I would have thought not many other sports are letting that happen at this elite level,” Shipperd was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We'll feed some feedback back to headquarters. I think we were the only team that provided feedback to Cricket Australia [earlier this season]. So I don't know whether other teams are lazy in that respect or we were thinking that we were going to be playing finals, and so we were worrying about that sort of thing,” he added.

Shipperd also raised questions over in-game moments

Furthermore, Shipped questioned why the player did not stop in the fourth over of the run chase when the rain started to get heavy and how that could have been a chance for them to reset.

"We thought that there was an opportunity to come off. The umpires, I think, may have set a benchmark down in Hobart [in the knockout match on Wednesday] where they played through blinding rain,” Shipperd said.

"They probably played that same card tonight, when there may have been a possibility to come off and just reset, let the ground settle down in terms of the wetness of the ball,” he added.

