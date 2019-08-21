Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
5 Bangladeshi infiltrators arrested in Kolkata

Based on prior information, officers of the Special Task Force arrested five Bangladeshi nationals for entering India clandestinely through the Indo-Bangladesh border without any valid documents or permit.

Kolkata Published on: August 21, 2019 18:01 IST
Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested here on Wednesday for entering the country through the Indo-Bangladesh porous border without proper documents, police said.

Based on prior information, officers of the Special Task Force arrested five Bangladeshi nationals -- Habib Sk (45), Md. Riday Sk (30), Abul Kalam (21), Rahul Sk (19) and Awal Middhya (18) -- for entering India clandestinely through the Indo-Bangladesh border without any valid documents or permit.

"Three residents of Bengal, namely Abdul Salam (40), Mujibar Ghazi (53), and Rabindar Prasad (42), have also been arrested for abetting, organising and facilitating illegal entry of the accused persons in lieu of money," a Kolkata Police officer said.

