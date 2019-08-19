PM Narendra Modi speaks to Donald Trump over bilateral, regional matters

Image Source : AP PM Narendra Modi holds telephonic conversation with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump. During their conversation, PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump spoke about bilateral and regional matters. Their thirty-minute conversation was marked by the warmth and cordiality which characterises the relations between the two leaders.

The Prime Minister recalled their meeting in Osaka on the margins of G-20 summit in end-June earlier this year.

Referring to their bilateral discussions in Osaka, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that the Commerce Minister of India and the US Trade Representative would meet at an early date to discuss bilateral trade prospects for mutual benefit.

In the context of the regional situation, the Prime Minister stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace.

He highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to cooperate with anyone who followed this path, in fighting poverty, illiteracy and disease.

Recalling that today marked the one hundred years of the Independence of Afghanistan, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s longstanding and unwavering commitment to working for united, secure, democratic and truly independent Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister stated that he appreciated remaining in regular touch with President Trump.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump had conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue.

Trump's statement had come during a phone call with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the White House had said.

The telephonic conversation between Trump and Khan had taken place before the close-door-consultation of the 15 members of the UN Security Council on Kashmir.

The White House readout of the call was issued after the meeting at the UN headquarters in New York had concluded.

"The President conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley had said in a statement.

