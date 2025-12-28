'Terrorised and silenced': Protest erupts in London over killing of Hindus in Bangladesh | VIDEO The protesters were also holding placards reading 'Hindus have right to live', 'targeted, terrorised and silenced' and 'Hindu lives matter'. They were also demanding the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been charged with murder in Bangladesh.

London:

A protest erupted outside Bangladesh High Commission in London on Saturday (local time) over the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh amid the ongoing unrest there following the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The protest was staged by Indian and Bangladeshi Hindu communities, who were raising slogans against the Yunus government and demanding justice for the minorities in Bangladesh.

The protesters were also holding placards reading 'Hindus have right to live', 'stop torture, stop rape', 'protect Bangladeshi Hindus', 'targeted, terrorised and silenced' and 'Hindu lives matter'. They were also demanding the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been charged with murder in Bangladesh. The protest, which saw participation of around 500 people, remained peaceful.

Khalistanis stage counter-protest

While the Indians and Bangladeshi Hindus were protesting outside the Bangladesh High Commission in London against killing of minorities, a handful of Khalistanis staged a counter-protest in support of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

After former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, violence has increased against the Hindus in Bangladesh. Recently, two Hindu youths, Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal, were killed. According to a report by Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities, 'baseless blasphemy accusations' are increasing and are being used to harass the minorities.

The report claimed that such accusations are being made and used to seize the properties of Hindus and kill them. It further said that 258 communal attacks were reported in 2025 alone, noting that violence has increased after Hasina's ouster.

India expresses concern over killing of Hindus

India has expressed concerns over this and demanded that such attacks must be stopped immediately. "India is closely monitoring developments and has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday.

"More than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been documented by sources during the tenure of the interim government. These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence," he added.