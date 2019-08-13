Image Source : Kashmir situation: SC refuses urgent hearing, says have to give reasonable time to govt

The Supreme Cort on Tuesday refused to pass immediate directions on a plea for lifting all restrictions imposed after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, terming the present situation in Vally as 'very sensitive.' The top court also said it is also in favour of the restoration of normalcy is but it can't be at the cost of lives.

"We are also for restoration of normalcy but it can't be at the cost of lives. We also don't know how is the situation there. We have to give the government some time. Somebody has to rely on the government," the apex court said hearing the plea filed by Anuradha Bhasin, the editor of Kashmir Times.

Bhasin had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of restrictions on the media in Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping of provisions of Article 370, to which, the top court said, "Even the petitioner may not know the truth."

The apex court said that it will wait for the return of normalcy and take up the matter after two weeks.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was hearing the petition filed by Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla on the Centre's decision to impose restrictions and "other regressive measures" in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of the provisions of Article 370.

During the hearing, the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi, said the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir was "very sensitive" and some time should be given for bringing back normalcy in the region. The bench also said that it should be ensured that there is no loss of life there.

(With PTI inputs)

