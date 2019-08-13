Has Pakistan conceded its defeat on Kashmir issue? Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asks Pakistanis to not live in a fool's paradise

File Image

It looks like Pakistan is conceding its defeat on the Kashmir issue. Well, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's recent statement clearly reflects so. He has asked Pakistanis not to live in a "fool's paradise" by expecting United Nations Security Council to "wait with garlands" to support Islamabad's contentions regarding India's decision to abrogate Kashmir's special status.

"Giving vent to emotions is easy and raising objections is much easier. However it is difficult to understand the issue and move forward. They are not waiting for you with garlands in their hands. Any members out of the P-5 nations can be a hurdle...Do not live in the fool's paradise," Qureshi said at a press conference aired on PTV on Sunday.

Qureshi's statement came a day after Russia became the first P-5 member to support India over the abrogation of Article 370. Russia extended its support to India on the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, and said that the change in status and division into Union Territories was carried out within framework of the Constitution of India.

On the other hand, the United States has kept its response neutral and not taken sides. China, however, has expressed its concerns over the current developments in Jammu and Kashmir. After concluding his trip to China last week, Qureshi had said that Beijing will lend its support to Islamabad in UNSC over Kashmir.

