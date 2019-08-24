Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE CRPF officer kills self in Kashmir

A 33-year-old Assistant Commandant of the CRPF posted in Kashmir allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his personal weapon, officials said Saturday.

M Arvind of the 40th battalion was found dead at his residence in Sadar area of Anantnag on Friday evening, they said.

He shot himself from his service weapon, the officials said.

Arvind had joined the Central Reserve Police Force as a direct-entry officer in 2014 and had joined his unit on August 14 after leave.

His wife joined him on August 20 at the place of his posting and initial probe reveals that the reason for the officer taking the extreme step is some marital issue.

"There is no foul play. There are some reports in social media attributing the incident due to bad living conditions, which is untrue," a senior official of the force said.

The officer hailed from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and his body is being sent to his hometown, the official said.

An enquiry into the alleged suicide incident has been ordered, he said.

ALSO READ: Constable kills self with service rifle in Uttar Pradesh

ALSO READ: Haryana DCP kills self, suicide note blames SHO

ALSO READ: 19-year-old pregnant Dalit girl gang-raped in Rajasthan's Banswara; boyfriend kills self