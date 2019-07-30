Karnataka BJP MPs meet Home Minister; seek help to trace missing CCD founder

Image Source : PTI Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder V G Siddhartha.

A group of Karnataka BJP MPs led by Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and sought central help to trace missing Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder V G Siddhartha.

Shobha Karandlaje informed the Home Minister that Siddartha is a resident of her Udupi-Chikmagalur parliamentary constituency and he is found to be missing since July 29 from Dakhina Kannada district of Karnataka.

The state government has already started search operations in the Netravati bridge area. Since it is raining in the coastal Karnataka, the water level in the river has gone up to a serious level, she said in a representation made to Amit Shah.

"The heavy rains and the current weather conditions in Karnataka is causing a problem for the speedy search operation. Therefore, I request your good self to help the government of Karnataka by sending coastal guard, central forces and helicopters in this search operation...," she said.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Karadi Sanganna, Bhagwant Khuba, B C Gathi Gowda and Y Devendrappa were other BJP MPs present in the meeting.

