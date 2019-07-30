Cafe Coffee Day owner and SM Krishna's son-in-law VG Siddhartha goes missing near Mangaluru river

Cafe Coffee Day owner and SM Krishna's son-in-law VG Siddhartha

Cafe Coffee Day founder and owner VG Siddhartha has went missing in Mangaluru. Siddhartha is also the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. According to reports, Siddhartha went missing on Monday evening. His phone is switched since then.

Siddhartha, while he was on his way to Mangaluru, asked his driver to halt the car near a bridge on the Netravati River. VG Siddhartha then got off the car and started speaking over the phone while walking. And since then, he didn't return. The driver then called up VG Siddhartha's family.

Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to trace the Cafe Coffee Day founder.

Soon after the news broke, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visited SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru. Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and BL Shankar too visited former Karnataka CM SM Krishna.

Who is VG Siddhartha:

VG Siddhartha, son-in-law of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, is best known as the founder-owner of the chain of Cafe Coffee Day. Siddhartha found himself amidst a tax evasion in 2017 when raids were conducted at over 20 locations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Chikmagalur. VG Siddhartha also founded Global Technology Ventures Ltd. in 2000, a company that identifies, invests and mentors Indian companies engaged in technologies.