Restrictions in Jammu lifted, curbs to continue in some places in Kashmir: J-K ADG

Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely lifted but curbs will continue in some places in Kashmir for a while longer, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer said on Wednesday.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said.

"Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely removed. They will continue in some places of Kashmir for sometime," he said at a press conference here.

There have been only a few pellet injuries that have been treated, he said.

