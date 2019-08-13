Restrictions in Kashmir Valley to ease in phased manner, says government

Image Source : PTI Restrictions in Valley to ease in phased manner

Restrictions in Kashmir Valley will be eased out in a phased manner, the government said Tuesday. Referring to the restrictions on the movement of people, the government also claimed normalcy has been restored in the Jammu division. Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that the decision to ease restrictions was taken after an assessment by local authorities of the situation prevailing in various parts of the Valley.

Kansal, who was accompanied by Commissioner Secretary Information MK Dwivedi and Director, Information and Public Relations, Syed Sehrish Asgar, also announced that there is no shortage of medicines, including life-saving drugs, in any part of the Valley.

The spokesperson said that medical services are being provided to the people without any hindrance and claimed that 13,500 patients have been treated in the out patients departments (OPDs) of the government hospitals. The officials claimed that 1,400 new admissions have also been done while 600 patients have undergone medical procedures.

The traffic flow on the national highway is moving smoothly while air operations are also normal, the officials said.

The administration also carried out a full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day functions to be held in every district on Thursday.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit diaspora rejects move against axing of Article 370

Also Read | Kashmir situation: SC refuses urgent hearing, says have to give reasonable time to govt

Video: NSA Ajit Doval interacts with Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces