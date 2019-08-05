Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh to be two separate Union Territories

In probably the biggest announcement on Jammu and Kashmir post India’s independence in 1947, government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to bifurcate Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will all be two separate Union Territories, Amit Shah, Union Home Minister announced in Rajya Sabha amid massive uproar.

Earlier Amit Shah also announced that Article 370, Article 35A granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir will be scrapped. This is an unprecedented move ahead of India’s Independence Day.

Government’s announcement will also have to be ratified by both the houses of Parliament and President’s signature will be required before it comes into effect.

This is a developing story…

