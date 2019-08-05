This is how J&K map will look after bifurcation

Jammu & Kashmir bifurcation map

A huge, unprecedented step was taken on Monday as provisions of Section 370 were scrapped by presidential order. The special status Jammu & Kashmir enjoyed for decades is ay an end. The government has also proposed bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

There will be a slight difference in how the newly carved union territories will be governed.

Ladakh will be a Union Territory without a legislature, just like that of Chandigarh. Chandigarh serves as a capital of both, Punjab and Haryana.

The government has proposed to make Jammu & Kashmir union territory WITH legislature. This will be akin to Delhi, which, serves as the national capital but has its own legislature as well.

This is how map of Jammu and Kashmir will look like after bifurcation.

The orange region represents union territory of Jammu & Kashmir while the blue represents union territory of Ladakh. The image has not been released by the government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, earlier in the day, proposed to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said the state would be split into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Following his speech amid opposition protests, at times drowning his voice, the House was adjourned. It later resumed business.

In a separate statement, Shah said the government has proposed to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir carving out two separate Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

