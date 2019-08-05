Article 370 scrapped: Internet, Parliament, and entire India divided over Centre's historic move | LIVE

Monday, August 05, 2019
     
The government on Monday abolished Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, amid massive opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha. Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the House to abolish Article 370 after the President issued a notification in this regard and also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019. Stay tuned to this space as we bring to you live and latest updates on the Centre's historic move.

New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2019 15:12 IST
Amit Shah said the UT in Ladakh will have no legislature
Amit Shah said the UT in Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh while the other UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry.

The government on Monday abolished Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, amid massive opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the House to abolish Article 370 after the President issued a notification in this regard and also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019.

He said the UT in Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh while the other UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry.

The Home Minister's announcement evoked strong protests from the opposition with leaders of Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, NCP and Left raising slogans and storming the well of the House. They later squatted in the well and continued with their protest.

However, some regional parties like BSP, BJD, TRS and AIADMK extended full support to the resolution and the bill while NDA constituent JD(U) walked out.

Stay tuned to this space as we bring to you live and latest updates on the Centre's historic move.

 

  • August 05, 2019 3:12 PM (IST)

    Congress' protest continues

    "It's shameful that you have turned Jammu and Kashmir into a non entity by making a Lt Governor there, so that you can appoint even a peon or a clerk, sitting here," says senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

  • August 05, 2019 3:11 PM (IST)

    NSA Doval to visit Kashmir Valley

    NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit the Kashmir Valley on Monday evening, along with other senior security officials to review the situation on ground. NSA Doval had earlier visited Srinagar in last week of July before the implementation of decision to revoke Article 370.

  • August 05, 2019 2:58 PM (IST)

    The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill

    Amit Shah moved the resolution to abolish Article 370 as well as the state reorganisation bill along with listed bills to extend reservation for economically weaker sections in educational institutions and government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The reorganisation bill provides for formation of union territory of Ladakh without legislature and a separate one for Jammu and Kashmir with legislature.

    While Naidu said only the bill for providing reservation is being moved now and the other would be done after it is circulated to members, the House in a voice vote approved the introduction.

    Later Naidu allowed Shah to re-introduce the resolution and the reorganisation bill, saying copies have now been circulated to members.

    Amid the ruckus, PDP members Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz shouted slogans and tore posters. Laway even tore the 'kurta' he was wearing. Later as the protests heated up, the duo tore copies of the Constitution, prompting Naidu to order their eviction.

    "The Indian Constitution is supreme. Nobody can do it," Naidu said as he named two members and ordered marshals to physically remove them from the House.

    Before the marshals could do that, BJP leader Vijay Goel tried to intervene but was pushed back.

  • August 05, 2019 2:58 PM (IST)

    Congress protests

    Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the entire Kashmir Valley is under curfew and three former chief ministers of the state and political leaders have been placed under house arrest.

    He wanted the situation to be discussed first but Naidu allowed Shah to move the resolution.

  • August 05, 2019 2:57 PM (IST)

    PDP protests

    Soon after Shah's announcement, one of the PDP members tore his clothes and then along with another PDP member tore copies of the Constitution, prompting Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to order that they be physically removed.

    When the House met, Naidu said he had used his discretionary powers to waive the requirement of the government to give advance notice and circulate a bill as the issue was of urgent national importance.

  • August 05, 2019 2:57 PM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind signs notification

    Amit Shah informed the House that President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the official notification abrogating Article 370 and since the Jammu and Kashmir constituent assembly no longer exists and the state assembly stands dissolved, the powers of the assembly wrest with both Houses of Parliament.

    "The President's order can be discussed and passed by both houses of Parliament," he told members.

    A copy of the President's order was also distributed in the House. He also said that Article 370 can be abrogated through such an order, as there are provisions within the said Article to do so.

    Reading out provisions of Article 370 (3), the Home Minister said there are provisions within that state that Article 370 shall cease to be operative or can be amended and the President has the right to issue such a notification or constitutional order.
     
    "We are adopting the same path as adopted by the Congress in 1952 and 1962 by amending the provisions of Article 370 the same way through a notification," Shah told the House, after Ram Gopal Yadav (SP) sought to know if the Constitution can be amended without a Constitutional amendment.

    "There are no merits in the opposition stand and they are opposing it only to do politics and are creating ruckus inside the House," he said.

  • August 05, 2019 2:57 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah receives standing ovation

    Amit Shah received a standing ovation from his party colleagues when he entered the House minutes before proceedings in the Rajya Sabha commenced. He termed the move as "historical", saying Article 370 has not allowed integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the country.

    The Home Minister said Article 370 will no longer be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

