IndiGo flight from Delhi faces nose wheel steering fault on landing in Mumbai: Officials

New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2019 19:39 IST
Image Source : PTI

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi faced a nose wheel malfunction after landing at the airport on Sunday, the airline said.

In an official statement, IndiGo said the landing was as per schedule and the aircraft was towed for further inspection by a technical team.

It said that the aircraft was now operational after maintenance.

"An IndiGo flight 6E 189 from Delhi to Mumbai faced a nose wheel steering fault after landing safely in Mumbai. The landing was as per schedule. The aircraft was towed to the parking bay for further inspection by IndiGo's technical team," the airline said.

"After necessary maintenance action, the aircraft was declared serviceable and is now operational. This was a precautionary landing and not emergency as reported," it added. 

